2022 Buick Envision

53,672 KM

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Used
53,672KM
VIN LRBFZSR41ND052740

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # E2-27400
  • Mileage 53,672 KM

NO ACCIDENTS | LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER
Experience refined luxury and confident performance in this 2022 Buick Envision Avenir AWD. Powered by a 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine, it offers smooth power and control enhanced by StabiliTrak with Traction Control and Hill Descent Control. Inside, enjoy premium comfort with 8-way power front seats, driver memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. A panoramic moonroof, hands-free power liftgate, wireless charging, and Wi-Fi Hotspot capability add modern sophistication.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,175+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu





We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-XXXX

604-291-2266

