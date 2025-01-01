$19,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EV 1LT
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,391KM
VIN 1G1FW6S0XN4133379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE;JET BLACK CLOTH
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Stock # Q4-36521
- Mileage 143,391 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Chevrolet Bolt