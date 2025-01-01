Menu
2022 Chevrolet Bolt

143,391 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EV 1LT

12467179

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EV 1LT

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,391KM
VIN 1G1FW6S0XN4133379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE;JET BLACK CLOTH
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Stock # Q4-36521
  • Mileage 143,391 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2022 Chevrolet Bolt