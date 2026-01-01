Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV FWD delivers all-electric efficiency with impressive comfort and advanced safety. Settle into a power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, enjoy a heated leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, and keep passengers comfortable with heated rear seats. Drive with confidence thanks to StabiliTrak, Rear Parking Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert, and Following Distance Indicator. Smart pedestrian safety technology adds peace of mind in urban driving. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer! WHY CARTER GM BURNABY? - An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience! - Exceeding our loyal customers expectations since 1963 - 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,175+ customer reviews) - Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award - Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award - Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection - CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence! - Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed! - We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency - Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!) - Multilingual staff (many languages spoken) - Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a childrens play area! - In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

33,424 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EV PREMIER FWD |

Watch This Vehicle
13484464

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EV PREMIER FWD |

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 13484464
  2. 13484464
  3. 13484464
  4. 13484464
  5. 13484464
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,424KM
VIN 1G1FZ6S0XN4113897

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Stock # C6-25841
  • Mileage 33,424 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS
The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV FWD delivers all-electric efficiency with impressive comfort and advanced safety. Settle into a power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, enjoy a heated leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, and keep passengers comfortable with heated rear seats. Drive with confidence thanks to StabiliTrak, Rear Parking Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert, and Following Distance Indicator. Smart pedestrian safety technology adds peace of mind in urban driving.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,175+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu





We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI 4WD | 5.3L ENG/LTHR SEATING/PWR SEATS for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI 4WD | 5.3L ENG/LTHR SEATING/PWR SEATS 44,793 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Encore GX PREFERRED AWD | 1.3L TURBO ENGINE/STABILITY CTRL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Buick Encore GX PREFERRED AWD | 1.3L TURBO ENGINE/STABILITY CTRL 131,831 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM 4WD | 2.7L TURBO ENG/TRACTION CTRL/REAR CAM for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM 4WD | 2.7L TURBO ENG/TRACTION CTRL/REAR CAM 73,949 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2022 Chevrolet Bolt