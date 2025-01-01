Menu
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

67,876 KM

$66,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT | 4WD/POWER SEAT/SUN ROOF/TRACTION CONTROL

12501091

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT | 4WD/POWER SEAT/SUN ROOF/TRACTION CONTROL

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$66,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,876KM
VIN 1GNSKNKD2NR230407

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,876 KM

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

$66,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe