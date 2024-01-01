Menu
2022 Ford Econoline E-450 Reefer 13 Foot Cube Van, 7.3LV8, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, Thermo King V-520 NM Max, Insulated Cube. Dimensions: Length 13 Feet, Width 7 Feet, Height 6 Feet 5 Inches. Certificate and Decal valid to June 2024 $69,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Ford Econoline

78,389 KM

$69,870

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Econoline

E-450 Reefer 13 Foot Cube Van

2022 Ford Econoline

E-450 Reefer 13 Foot Cube Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,870

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,389KM
VIN 1FDWE4FK0NDC02215

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 78,389 KM

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering

AM/FM Radio

Locking Differential

Steel Wheels

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

2022 Ford Econoline