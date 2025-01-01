Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this meticulously maintained 2022 Ford Edge Titanium, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. With only 56,000km on the odometer, this Edge Titanium offers a like-new driving experience with plenty of life left to explore. The Titanium trim level means youll enjoy a host of premium features designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and your overall driving experience.</p><p>This Ford Edge Titanium is the perfect blend of practicality and luxury. Its smooth automatic transmission and responsive engine provide a confident and comfortable ride. The versatile SUV body style offers ample cargo space for all your gear, while the four-door design ensures easy access for passengers. This 2022 Ford Edge Titanium from Milani Auto Sales is ready to become your next adventure companion.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford Edge Titanium a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Premium Interior:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort and sophistication with the Titanium trims luxurious appointments.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with the latest tech features.</li><li><strong>Spacious Cabin:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and road trips.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Enjoy a great combination of power and efficiency.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford Edge

56,000 KM

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

13055861

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,000KM
VIN 2FMPK4K99NBA14170

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$29,900

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2022 Ford Edge