2022 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this meticulously maintained 2022 Ford Edge Titanium, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This all-wheel-drive crossover is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. With only 56,000km on the odometer, this Edge Titanium offers a like-new driving experience with plenty of life left to explore. The Titanium trim level means you'll enjoy a host of premium features designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and your overall driving experience.
This Ford Edge Titanium is the perfect blend of practicality and luxury. Its smooth automatic transmission and responsive engine provide a confident and comfortable ride. The versatile SUV body style offers ample cargo space for all your gear, while the four-door design ensures easy access for passengers. This 2022 Ford Edge Titanium from Milani Auto Sales is ready to become your next adventure companion.
Here are five features that make this 2022 Ford Edge Titanium a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the confidence of all-wheel drive.
- Premium Interior: Experience ultimate comfort and sophistication with the Titanium trim's luxurious appointments.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with the latest tech features.
- Spacious Cabin: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and road trips.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy a great combination of power and efficiency.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
778-893-8434