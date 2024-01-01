Menu
-48,480km -One owner -No accident claims -2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine making 221HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Rain sensing wipers -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Active park assist -Leather seats -Heated and powered front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push button start -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Panoramic sunroof -Alloy wheels -Fog lamps -Full LED headlights -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2022 Ford Escape

48,480 KM

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

Titanium PHEV FWD

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium PHEV FWD

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,480KM
VIN 1FMCU0LZ3NUA20086

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black (MET)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 48,480 KM

-48,480km -One owner -No accident claims -2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine making 221HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Rain sensing wipers -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Active park assist -Leather seats -Heated and powered front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push button start -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Panoramic sunroof -Alloy wheels -Fog lamps -Full LED headlights -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Agate Black (MET)

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Ford Escape