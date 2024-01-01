$32,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium PHEV FWD
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium PHEV FWD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$32,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black (MET)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 48,480 KM
Vehicle Description
-48,480km -One owner -No accident claims -2.5L 4 cylinder hybrid engine making 221HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Rain sensing wipers -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Active park assist -Leather seats -Heated and powered front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push button start -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Panoramic sunroof -Alloy wheels -Fog lamps -Full LED headlights -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
