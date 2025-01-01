Menu
2022 Ford F-550 XLT 4x4 diesel dump truck powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 engine with automatic transmission. Equipped with a Voth 12-foot dump body, trailer brake controller, dump controller, and 4x4 gear selector. Interior features include Bluetooth, USB and 12V inputs, auxiliary switches, cup holders, cruise control, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning. Odometer shows 1,681 engine hours. White exterior with grey cloth interior. Built for jobsite hauling with a GVWR of 8,845 kg (19,500 lb). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $94,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $95,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

33,498 KM

VIN 1FD0W5HT8NEF67153

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,498 KM

2022 Ford F-550 XLT 4x4 diesel dump truck powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 engine with automatic transmission. Equipped with a Voth 12-foot dump body, trailer brake controller, dump controller, and 4x4 gear selector. Interior features include Bluetooth, USB and 12V inputs, auxiliary switches, cup holders, cruise control, AM/FM radio, and air conditioning. Odometer shows 1,681 engine hours. White exterior with grey cloth interior. Built for jobsite hauling with a GVWR of 8,845 kg (19,500 lb). This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $94,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $95,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

AM/FM Radio

Steel Wheels

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

2022 Ford F-550