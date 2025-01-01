Menu
2022 Ford F-750 24 Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate Powerstroke Diesel, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, vinyl. Certification and Decal Valid until December 2025 $85,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $86,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Ford F-750

121,695 KM

Details Description Features

$85,830

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-750

24 Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate Powerstroke Diesel

12058666

2022 Ford F-750

24 Foot Cube Van with Power Tailgate Powerstroke Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$85,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,695KM
VIN 1FDPF7DE2NDF00832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037472
  • Mileage 121,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$85,830

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Ford F-750