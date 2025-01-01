Menu
2022 Ford F600 XLT 20-Foot Roll Off Flatdeck Tow Truck 4x4, 7.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X4, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Jerr Dan 20-foot deck, PTO, trailer package, backup camera, Carplay, 3,500 lb wheel lift, 8,000 lb winch. Certification and decal valid until July 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $160,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $161,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2022 Ford F600

2,122 KM

$160,880

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F600

XLT 20-Foot Roll Off Flatdeck Tow Truck 4x4

2022 Ford F600

XLT 20-Foot Roll Off Flatdeck Tow Truck 4x4

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$160,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,122KM
VIN 1FDFF6LN8NDA21547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 2,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$160,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Ford F600