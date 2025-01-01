Menu
2022 Ford Transit 350 Medium Roof XL AWD 5 Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Van with 148-inch WheelBase, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, automatic, AWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, Certification valid through April 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $89,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $90,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2022 Ford Transit

38,779 KM

$89,830

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Transit

350 Medium Roof XL AWD 5 Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Van with 148-inch WheelBase

12511423

2022 Ford Transit

350 Medium Roof XL AWD 5 Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Van with 148-inch WheelBase

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$89,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,779KM
VIN 1FBAX9C82NKA03942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037938
  • Mileage 38,779 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Transit 350 Medium Roof XL AWD 5 Passenger Wheelchair Accessible Van with 148-inch WheelBase, 3.5L, 6 cylinder, automatic, AWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, Certification valid through April 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $89,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $90,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$89,830

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Ford Transit