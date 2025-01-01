Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Ford Transit 350 Van Medium Roof 130-inches WheelBase Electric, ELECTRIC, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $30,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $31,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Ford Transit

28,418 KM

Details Description Features

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Transit

350 Van Medium Roof 130-inches WheelBase Electric

Watch This Vehicle
12906665

2022 Ford Transit

350 Van Medium Roof 130-inches WheelBase Electric

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12906665
  2. 12906665
  3. 12906665
  4. 12906665
  5. 12906665
  6. 12906665
  7. 12906665
  8. 12906665
  9. 12906665
  10. 12906665
  11. 12906665
  12. 12906665
  13. 12906665
  14. 12906665
  15. 12906665
  16. 12906665
  17. 12906665
  18. 12906665
  19. 12906665
  20. 12906665
  21. 12906665
  22. 12906665
  23. 12906665
  24. 12906665
  25. 12906665
  26. 12906665
  27. 12906665
  28. 12906665
  29. 12906665
  30. 12906665
  31. 12906665
  32. 12906665
  33. 12906665
  34. 12906665
  35. 12906665
  36. 12906665
  37. 12906665
  38. 12906665
  39. 12906665
  40. 12906665
  41. 12906665
  42. 12906665
  43. 12906665
  44. 12906665
  45. 12906665
  46. 12906665
  47. 12906665
  48. 12906665
  49. 12906665
  50. 12906665
  51. 12906665
  52. 12906665
  53. 12906665
  54. 12906665
  55. 12906665
Contact Seller

$30,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,418KM
VIN 1FTBW9CK3NKA83542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038260
  • Mileage 28,418 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Transit 350 Van Medium Roof 130-inches WheelBase Electric, ELECTRIC, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $30,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $31,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2017 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof 130-inches Wheel Base Cargo Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Ford Transit 150 Van Low Roof 130-inches Wheel Base Cargo Van 210,369 KM $17,960 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Flat Deck 6 feet 8 inches Crew Cab 2WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Flat Deck 6 feet 8 inches Crew Cab 2WD 45,043 KM $19,820 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit T-350 16 Foot Cube Van Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Ford Transit T-350 16 Foot Cube Van Diesel 256,623 KM $17,880 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Ford Transit