2022 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali 4X4 Crew Cab – Duramax Diesel
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$92,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,087 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4X4 Crew Cab powered by a 6.6L Duramax diesel engine with automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. Features include a reverse and front camera system, parking sensors, heated and ventilated leather seats, sunroof, wireless charging pad, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium ReadyLift Falcon lift kit. Also equipped with cruise control, exhaust brake, 12V/USB/Type C inputs, air conditioning, and power accessories. Black exterior with black leather interior. Bed measures 6'10" long by 6' wide. Overall vehicle length: 20'7". This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $92,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $92,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Burnaby
