Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER The 2022 GMC Terrain SLT AWD blends modern style, confident performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a 1.5L turbo engine with all-wheel drive, its ready for every season. Enjoy premium comfort with heated power memory seats, automatic climate control, and a sunroof, plus seamless connectivity with navigation, Bluetooth, and wireless phone projection. Safety and convenience shine with HD Surround Vision, front and rear park assist, adaptive cruise control, and a hands-free power liftgate. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer! WHY CARTER GM BURNABY? - An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience! - Exceeding our loyal customers expectations since 1963 - 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,300+ customer reviews) - Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award - Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award - Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection - CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence! - Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed! - We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency - Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!) - Multilingual staff (many languages spoken) - Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a childrens play area! - In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

2022 GMC Terrain

51,508 KM

Details Description

$30,400

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD | 1.5L TURBO ENG/PWR SEATS/HD SURROUND

Watch This Vehicle
13506584

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD | 1.5L TURBO ENG/PWR SEATS/HD SURROUND

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 13506584
  2. 13506584
  3. 13506584
  4. 13506584
  5. 13506584
  6. 13506584
  7. 13506584
  8. 13506584
  9. 13506584
  10. 13506584
  11. 13506584
Contact Seller

$30,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,508KM
VIN 3GKALVEV1NL100524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,508 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER

The 2022 GMC Terrain SLT AWD blends modern style, confident performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a 1.5L turbo engine with all-wheel drive, its ready for every season. Enjoy premium comfort with heated power memory seats, automatic climate control, and a sunroof, plus seamless connectivity with navigation, Bluetooth, and wireless phone projection. Safety and convenience shine with HD Surround Vision, front and rear park assist, adaptive cruise control, and a hands-free power liftgate.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,300+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu





We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLT AWD | 1.5L TURBO ENG/PWR SEATS/HD SURROUND for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 GMC Terrain SLT AWD | 1.5L TURBO ENG/PWR SEATS/HD SURROUND 51,508 KM $30,400 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Cadillac XT4 SPORT AWD | 2.0L TURBO ENG/PWR SUNROOF/HD SURROUND for sale in Burnaby, BC
2025 Cadillac XT4 SPORT AWD | 2.0L TURBO ENG/PWR SUNROOF/HD SURROUND 22,626 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse LUXURY FWD | 3.6L ENGINE/POWER SEATS/REAR CAMERA for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Buick LaCrosse LUXURY FWD | 3.6L ENGINE/POWER SEATS/REAR CAMERA 148,291 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2022 GMC Terrain