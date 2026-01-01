$30,400+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD | 1.5L TURBO ENG/PWR SEATS/HD SURROUND
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$30,400
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,508 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
The 2022 GMC Terrain SLT AWD blends modern style, confident performance, and advanced technology. Powered by a 1.5L turbo engine with all-wheel drive, its ready for every season. Enjoy premium comfort with heated power memory seats, automatic climate control, and a sunroof, plus seamless connectivity with navigation, Bluetooth, and wireless phone projection. Safety and convenience shine with HD Surround Vision, front and rear park assist, adaptive cruise control, and a hands-free power liftgate.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
604-291-2266