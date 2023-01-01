$33,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing
10,156KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE1F99NH005984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBNA05984
- Mileage 10,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
