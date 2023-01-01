Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2022 Honda Civic

32,700 KM

Details Description

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 10817571
  2. 10817571
  3. 10817571
  4. 10817571
  5. 10817571
  6. 10817571
  7. 10817571
  8. 10817571
  9. 10817571
  10. 10817571
  11. 10817571
  12. 10817571
  13. 10817571
  14. 10817571
  15. 10817571
  16. 10817571
  17. 10817571
  18. 10817571
  19. 10817571
  20. 10817571
  21. 10817571
  22. 10817571
  23. 10817571
  24. 10817571
  25. 10817571
  26. 10817571
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,700KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE1F95NH004606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Morning Mist Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA04606
  • Mileage 32,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2023 Audi e-tron 55 Technik quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi e-tron 55 Technik quattro 11,800 KM $86,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9T quattro 8sp Tiptronic 12,400 KM $91,899 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Audi S3 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic 85,600 KM $31,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic