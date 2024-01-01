Menu
-35,466km -BC local -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto *On cable connection*) -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Push button start -Full LED headlights -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2022 Honda Civic

35,466 KM

$28,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,466KM
VIN 2HGFE2F33NH112238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA12238
  • Mileage 35,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Honda Civic