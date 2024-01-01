Menu
2022 Honda Civic

33,885 KM

$29,480

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

11912675

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
33,885KM
VIN 2HGFE2F58NH117887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette/Fabric Combination
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNB17887
  • Mileage 33,885 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

