-17,877km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -FWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wire connection) -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Push button start -Full LED headlights -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2022 Honda Civic

17,877 KM

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

11958570

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,877KM
VIN 2HGFE2F26NH130482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA30482
  • Mileage 17,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$27,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Honda Civic