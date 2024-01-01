$27,980+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
$27,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA30482
- Mileage 17,877 KM
Vehicle Description
-17,877km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -FWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wire connection) -Steering wheel audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Push button start -Full LED headlights -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
