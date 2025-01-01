Menu
-13,860km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wired AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2022 Honda Civic

13,860 KM

Details Description

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

12498694

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,860KM
VIN 2HGFE2F30NH119390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA19390
  • Mileage 13,860 KM

Vehicle Description

-13,860km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wired AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Honda Civic