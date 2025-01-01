Menu
Account
Sign In
-36,108km -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wired AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

2022 Honda Civic

36,091 KM

Details Description Features

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12878849

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12878849
  2. 12878849
  3. 12878849
  4. 12878849
  5. 12878849
  6. 12878849
  7. 12878849
  8. 12878849
  9. 12878849
  10. 12878849
  11. 12878849
  12. 12878849
  13. 12878849
  14. 12878849
  15. 12878849
  16. 12878849
  17. 12878849
  18. 12878849
  19. 12878849
  20. 12878849
  21. 12878849
  22. 12878849
  23. 12878849
  24. 12878849
  25. 12878849
Contact Seller

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,091KM
VIN 2HGFE2F36NH113545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Met
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,091 KM

Vehicle Description

-36,108km -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wired AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE 33,566 KM $43,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 93,168 KM $28,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT 36,091 KM $31,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Honda Civic