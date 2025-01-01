2022 Honda Civic

$31,980+ taxes & licensing
Sedan EX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Met
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,091 KM
Vehicle Description
-36,108km -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wired AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
