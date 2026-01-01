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2022 Honda Civic

18,726 KM

Details

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

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13993893

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Used
18,726KM
VIN 2HGFE1F99NH001059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,726 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-4667

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Honda Civic