$29,000+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring CVT
2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
65,256KM
VIN 19XFL1H86NE403495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA03495
- Mileage 65,256 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$29,000
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2022 Honda Civic