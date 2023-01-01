$38,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2022 Honda CR-V
2022 Honda CR-V
SPORT 4WD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
604-525-4667
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
16,369KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9610003
- Stock #: 4UBNA04251
- VIN: 2HKRW2H49NH204251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RADIANT RED MET
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette/Fabric Combination
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBNA04251
- Mileage 16,369 KM
Vehicle Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6