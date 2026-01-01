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2022 Honda Passport

42,475 KM

Details Features

$41,745

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Honda Passport

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14132572

2022 Honda Passport

Touring

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,745

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,475KM
VIN 5FNYF8H94NB502652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA02652
  • Mileage 42,475 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$41,745

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Honda Passport