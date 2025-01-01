2022 Honda Pilot

Menu
-93,130km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -9 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Rear entertainment system -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated and cooled power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated rear captain seats -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Sun/moonroof -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
93,050KM
VIN 5FNYF6H09NB504340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 93,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

