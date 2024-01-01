Menu
Account
Sign In
-41,400km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -1.6L 4 cylinder engine combined with electric motor making 139HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, AppleCarPlay and Android Auto -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Sunroof -Keyless entry -Push button start -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Alloy wheels -Projector headlights -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2022 Hyundai Elantra

41,400 KM

Details Description Features

$32,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid ULTIMATE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Hybrid ULTIMATE

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,400KM
VIN KMHLN4AJ2NU026415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Met
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41,400 KM

Vehicle Description

-41,400km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -1.6L 4 cylinder engine combined with electric motor making 139HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, AppleCarPlay and Android Auto -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Sunroof -Keyless entry -Push button start -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Alloy wheels -Projector headlights -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Cyber Grey Met

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 34,836 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Porsche Cayenne w/ Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Porsche Cayenne w/ Tip 59,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic 94,586 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra