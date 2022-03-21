Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

11,987 KM

Details

$56,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,491

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai PALISADE

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

AWD Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai PALISADE

AWD Ultimate

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$56,491

+ taxes & licensing

11,987KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8872640
  • Stock #: BL1179C
  • VIN: KM8R5DHE1NU397505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Interior Colour Midnight Black Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1179C
  • Mileage 11,987 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2015 Volkswagen Beet...
 41,336 KM
$25,376 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 77,912 KM
$44,395 + tax & lic
2018 BMW M550i xDriv...
 75,500 KM
$59,891 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory