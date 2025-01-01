Menu
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

34,869 KM

Details Features

$37,480

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12131217

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
34,869KM
VIN KM8S5DA11NU013697

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTRA13697
  • Mileage 34,869 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
White Cream Pearl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-XXXX

604-525-4667

