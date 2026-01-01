$17,998+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Hyundai Venue
FWD Preferred
2022 Hyundai Venue
FWD Preferred
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,908KM
VIN KMHRC8A3XNU181884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA81884
- Mileage 71,908 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Space Black (Pearl)
Black Stitched Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2022 Hyundai Venue