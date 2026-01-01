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2022 Hyundai Venue

71,908 KM

Details Features

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Hyundai Venue

FWD Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14146792

2022 Hyundai Venue

FWD Preferred

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
71,908KM
VIN KMHRC8A3XNU181884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA81884
  • Mileage 71,908 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Space Black (Pearl)
Black Stitched Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$17,998

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Hyundai Venue