This 2022 Isuzu FVR is a medium-duty cube van configured with a 24-foot cargo box, power tail gate, and air brakes, making it well suited for freight, distribution, and lift-gate delivery operations. It is powered by a 6.7L Cummins B6.7 inline-6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, with low recorded hours showing approximately 814 hours. The rear lift gate is rated for up to 3,000 lb (1,360 kg), supporting efficient loading and unloading of heavy cargo. Equipment highlights include air down suspension, air parking brake, backup camera, heated mirrors, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, USB and 12V inputs, cup holders, and air conditioning with heat. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, the cargo area measures approximately 24 ft long, 8 ft 1 in wide, and 9 ft 2 in high, while overall dimensions are approximately 33 ft 5 in long, 8 ft 4 in wide, and 13 ft 4 in high, offering substantial interior volume in a modern medium-duty delivery platform. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $99,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Isuzu FVR

33,412 KM

$99,820

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Isuzu FVR

24-Foot Cummins Cube Van with Power Tail Gate and Air Brakes

13490087

2022 Isuzu FVR

24-Foot Cummins Cube Van with Power Tail Gate and Air Brakes

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
33,412KM
VIN 54DM6S1F6NSB50462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 33,412 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Isuzu FVR is a medium-duty cube van configured with a 24-foot cargo box, power tail gate, and air brakes, making it well suited for freight, distribution, and lift-gate delivery operations. It is powered by a 6.7L Cummins B6.7 inline-6 engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, with low recorded hours showing approximately 814 hours. The rear lift gate is rated for up to 3,000 lb (1,360 kg), supporting efficient loading and unloading of heavy cargo. Equipment highlights include air down suspension, air parking brake, backup camera, heated mirrors, power windows, power door locks, power mirrors, USB and 12V inputs, cup holders, and air conditioning with heat. Finished in white with a grey cloth interior, the cargo area measures approximately 24 ft long, 8 ft 1 in wide, and 9 ft 2 in high, while overall dimensions are approximately 33 ft 5 in long, 8 ft 4 in wide, and 13 ft 4 in high, offering substantial interior volume in a modern medium-duty delivery platform. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $99,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

