Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, leather. $53,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $53,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2,177 KM

Details Description Features

$53,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine.

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine.

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11042957
  2. 11042957
  3. 11042957
  4. 11042957
  5. 11042957
  6. 11042957
  7. 11042957
  8. 11042957
  9. 11042957
  10. 11042957
  11. 11042957
  12. 11042957
  13. 11042957
  14. 11042957
  15. 11042957
  16. 11042957
  17. 11042957
  18. 11042957
  19. 11042957
  20. 11042957
  21. 11042957
  22. 11042957
  23. 11042957
  24. 11042957
  25. 11042957
  26. 11042957
  27. 11042957
  28. 11042957
  29. 11042957
  30. 11042957
  31. 11042957
  32. 11042957
  33. 11042957
  34. 11042957
  35. 11042957
  36. 11042957
  37. 11042957
  38. 11042957
  39. 11042957
  40. 11042957
  41. 11042957
  42. 11042957
  43. 11042957
  44. 11042957
  45. 11042957
  46. 11042957
  47. 11042957
  48. 11042957
  49. 11042957
  50. 11042957
Contact Seller

$53,510

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
2,177KM
Used
VIN 1C4JJXR63NW178684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,177 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V HYBRID engine, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, leather. $53,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $53,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone
Removable/Convertible Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2021 Ford F-350 SD Crew Cab 4WD Long Box for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford F-350 SD Crew Cab 4WD Long Box 52,734 KM $49,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger Bus With Hydraulic Brakes Gas Engine for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Blue Bird 20 Passenger Bus With Hydraulic Brakes Gas Engine 24,134 KM $59,760 + tax & lic
Used 2020 SNORKEL S4732E Scissor Lift Electric for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 SNORKEL S4732E Scissor Lift Electric 0 $20,810 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,510

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler