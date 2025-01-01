Menu
2022 Kia Soul EX, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, blue exterior, gray interior. (This Listing has Rebuilt Status - Please see photo gallery for images before repair) $15,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Kia Soul

35,098 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Soul

EX

12209103

2022 Kia Soul

EX

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,098KM
VIN KNDJ33AU2N7798062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,098 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Kia Soul EX, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, blue exterior, gray interior. (This Listing has Rebuilt Status - Please see photo gallery for images before repair) $15,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Kia Soul