Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2022 Kia Stinger

28,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Stinger

GT ELITE

2022 Kia Stinger

GT ELITE

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,000KM
Used
VIN KNAE55LCXN6118634

  • Exterior Colour Ghost Grey (MET)
  • Interior Colour Nappa Leather - Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Kia Stinger