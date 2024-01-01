$64,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P340 R-Dynamic S
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA29109
- Mileage 18,050 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S is a true standout in the luxury SUV segment, combining striking design, luxurious comfort, advanced technology, and impressive performance into a package that's as capable as it is stylish. Whether cruising through the city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the Velar offers a driving experience that's both exhilarating and refined, making it a top choice for those seeking the ultimate in automotive luxury and versatility. Inside, the Velar continues to impress with its luxurious and meticulously crafted interior. The minimalist design aesthetic is complemented by the infotainment system, which features dual high-definition touch screens that control everything from navigation and entertainment to climate settings, all with intuitive ease. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
604-293-2834