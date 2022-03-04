$73,832+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2022 Lexus RX
H RX 450h AWD
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$73,832
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8616356
- Stock #: P5655
- VIN: 2T2HGMDA7NC083802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5655
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Description
With its exquisite blend of style, substance, practicality and reliability, the 2022 Lexus RX 450h AWD rewards you every time you slip behind the wheel. High levels of luxurious comfort, intelligent connectivity and advanced safety systems, serve to make every journey one to cherish. The h model comes with Lexus’ Hybrid Electric motor, making your daily commute easy and cost efficient! Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, powered heated and cooled front seats, power tilting steering wheel, sunroof, steering wheel controls, leather seats and so MUCH more! Come take a look in person TODAY! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.