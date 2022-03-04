Menu
2022 Lexus RX

50 KM

Details Description Features

$73,832

+ tax & licensing
$73,832

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2022 Lexus RX

2022 Lexus RX

H RX 450h AWD

2022 Lexus RX

H RX 450h AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$73,832

+ taxes & licensing

50KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8616356
  Stock #: P5655
  VIN: 2T2HGMDA7NC083802

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Caviar
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P5655
  Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

With its exquisite blend of style, substance, practicality and reliability, the 2022 Lexus RX 450h AWD rewards you every time you slip behind the wheel. High levels of luxurious comfort, intelligent connectivity and advanced safety systems, serve to make every journey one to cherish. The h model comes with Lexus' Hybrid Electric motor, making your daily commute easy and cost efficient! Fully equipped with keyless entry and start, powered heated and cooled front seats, power tilting steering wheel, sunroof, steering wheel controls, leather seats and so MUCH more! Come take a look in person TODAY! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Premium

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

