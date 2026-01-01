2022 Lion Lion6

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This 2022 Lion Electric Lion6 is an all-electric cab and chassis equipped with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Designed for medium-duty commercial applications, it provides a platform suitable for box trucks, flat decks, service bodies, dump bodies, utility bodies, and other vocational upfits. The chassis is equipped with air brakes and has an approximate GVWR of 11,793 kg (26,000 lbs), with a 12,500 lb front axle and a 21,000 lb rear axle. It is powered by BMW lithium-ion battery packs and features a Webasto cab heater for operator comfort. The frame measures approximately 25 feet 10 inches from the back of the cab to the end of the frame, with a cab-to-axle measurement of approximately 16 feet 4 inches, providing flexibility for a wide range of commercial body installations. Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Lion Electric Lion6 offers an all-electric commercial chassis suitable for municipal, delivery, utility, and fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $38,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Lion Lion6

3,701 KM

Details Description Features

$38,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lion Lion6

Cab and Chassis Air Brake 26,000 lb GVWR

Watch This Vehicle
14439409

2022 Lion Lion6

Cab and Chassis Air Brake 26,000 lb GVWR

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$38,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
3,701KM
VIN 2A9FN2244NJ217073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0039208
  • Mileage 3,701 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Lion Electric Lion6 is an all-electric cab and chassis equipped with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Designed for medium-duty commercial applications, it provides a platform suitable for box trucks, flat decks, service bodies, dump bodies, utility bodies, and other vocational upfits.

The chassis is equipped with air brakes and has an approximate GVWR of 11,793 kg (26,000 lbs), with a 12,500 lb front axle and a 21,000 lb rear axle. It is powered by BMW lithium-ion battery packs and features a Webasto cab heater for operator comfort.

The frame measures approximately 25 feet 10 inches from the back of the cab to the end of the frame, with a cab-to-axle measurement of approximately 16 feet 4 inches, providing flexibility for a wide range of commercial body installations.

Finished in white with a black cloth interior, this Lion Electric Lion6 offers an all-electric commercial chassis suitable for municipal, delivery, utility, and fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $38,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $39,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$38,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Lion Lion6