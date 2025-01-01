Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Please check out our website <a href=https://milani.biz/>https://milani.biz/</a> for Carfax information.</p><p>Looking for a sleek and sophisticated SUV that effortlessly blends style and performance? Feast your eyes on this used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This exceptional crossover offers a refined driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its sporty design and a generous helping of premium features, the CX-5 GT is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Its versatile nature means its ready to handle anything life throws your way.</p><p>This Mazda CX-5 GT is more than just a pretty face; its a testament to Mazdas commitment to quality and driving pleasure. The All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the automatic transmission offers smooth and responsive shifts. Inside, youll discover a thoughtfully designed cabin packed with features. Dont miss the opportunity to experience the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and performance. Visit Milani Auto Sales today to see this beauty in person!</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT:</p><ul><li><strong>Sporty and Stylish Design:</strong> Stand out from the crowd with the CX-5s bold and elegant exterior.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the superior grip and control of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Premium Interior:</strong> Immerse yourself in a comfortable and refined cabin filled with high-quality materials.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes for effortless driving.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover:</strong> Enjoy the practicality and cargo space for your adventures.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Mazda CX-5

90,624 KM

Details Description Features

$29,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13317293

2022 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

  1. 13317293
  2. 13317293
  3. 13317293
  4. 13317293
  5. 13317293
  6. 13317293
  7. 13317293
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$29,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,624KM
VIN JM3KFBDM9N1521761

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Please check out our website https://milani.biz/ for Carfax information.

Looking for a sleek and sophisticated SUV that effortlessly blends style and performance? Feast your eyes on this used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This exceptional crossover offers a refined driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its sporty design and a generous helping of premium features, the CX-5 GT is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Its versatile nature means it's ready to handle anything life throws your way.

This Mazda CX-5 GT is more than just a pretty face; it's a testament to Mazda's commitment to quality and driving pleasure. The All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the automatic transmission offers smooth and responsive shifts. Inside, you'll discover a thoughtfully designed cabin packed with features. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and performance. Visit Milani Auto Sales today to see this beauty in person!

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT:

  • Sporty and Stylish Design: Stand out from the crowd with the CX-5's bold and elegant exterior.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the superior grip and control of all-wheel drive.
  • Premium Interior: Immerse yourself in a comfortable and refined cabin filled with high-quality materials.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes for effortless driving.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover: Enjoy the practicality and cargo space for your adventures.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto BC Financing

Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited 122,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 22,000 KM $43,590 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Nissan Pathfinder SL 138,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Auto BC Financing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto BC Financing

Auto BC Financing

1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto BC Financing

-

2022 Mazda CX-5