$29,890+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
GT
2022 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Auto BC Financing
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
$29,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Please check out our website https://milani.biz/ for Carfax information.
Looking for a sleek and sophisticated SUV that effortlessly blends style and performance? Feast your eyes on this used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT, available now at Milani Auto Sales. This exceptional crossover offers a refined driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its sporty design and a generous helping of premium features, the CX-5 GT is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Its versatile nature means it's ready to handle anything life throws your way.
This Mazda CX-5 GT is more than just a pretty face; it's a testament to Mazda's commitment to quality and driving pleasure. The All-Wheel Drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, while the automatic transmission offers smooth and responsive shifts. Inside, you'll discover a thoughtfully designed cabin packed with features. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the perfect blend of practicality, comfort, and performance. Visit Milani Auto Sales today to see this beauty in person!
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT:
- Sporty and Stylish Design: Stand out from the crowd with the CX-5's bold and elegant exterior.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with the superior grip and control of all-wheel drive.
- Premium Interior: Immerse yourself in a comfortable and refined cabin filled with high-quality materials.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes for effortless driving.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover: Enjoy the practicality and cargo space for your adventures.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto BC Financing
Email Auto BC Financing
Auto BC Financing
+ taxes & licensing>
-