-18,506km -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.5L 4 cylinder engine making 186HP -6 speed A/T -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Projector LED headlights -Self leveling headlights -Alloy wheels -Front and rear parking aid -Back-up camera with aerial view feature **Documentation fee $499**

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

18,492 KM

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

12557243

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,492KM
VIN 3MZBPADL4NM306439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey (met)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Machine Grey (MET) - Single Tone

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Mazda MAZDA3