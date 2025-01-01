2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
-26,400km -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.5L 4 cylinder engine making 186HP -6 speed A/T -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Projector LED headlights -Self leveling headlights -Alloy wheels -Front and rear parking aid -Back-up camera with aerial view feature **Documentation fee $499**

26,395 KM

Details Description Features

12557246

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
26,395KM
VIN 3MZBPBDL3NM315896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal (met)
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SOUL RED CRYSTAL METALLIC

