2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal (met)
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,395 KM
Vehicle Description
-26,400km -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.5L 4 cylinder engine making 186HP -6 speed A/T -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Projector LED headlights -Self leveling headlights -Alloy wheels -Front and rear parking aid -Back-up camera with aerial view feature **Documentation fee $499**
