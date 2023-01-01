Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4,000 KM

Details

$75,914

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$75,914

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC43 AMG 4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$75,914

+ taxes & licensing

4,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9451297
  • Stock #: 18UIAA73848
  • VIN: W1N0G6EBXNV373848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UIAA73848
  • Mileage 4,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2013 Fiat 500 Sport ...
 69,000 KM
$10,298 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen GTI ...
 3,365 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus Hatc...
 26,691 KM
$19,528 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory