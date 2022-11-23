2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$165,888 + taxes & licensing 6 , 8 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9357142

9357142 Stock #: 8UTNA74783

8UTNA74783 VIN: W1K6G7GB1NA074783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met

Interior Colour SIENNA BROWN/BLACK NAPPA LTHR

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA74783

Mileage 6,850 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE Premium Rear Seating Package 20inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels 4.5 Degree Rear Axle Steering Digital Light Headlights Active Ambient Lighting Premium Rear Seating Plus Package MBUX Interior Assist - Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.