Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

6,850 KM

Details Description Features

$165,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$165,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9357142
  2. 9357142
  3. 9357142
  4. 9357142
  5. 9357142
  6. 9357142
  7. 9357142
  8. 9357142
  9. 9357142
  10. 9357142
  11. 9357142
  12. 9357142
  13. 9357142
  14. 9357142
  15. 9357142
  16. 9357142
  17. 9357142
  18. 9357142
  19. 9357142
  20. 9357142
  21. 9357142
  22. 9357142
  23. 9357142
  24. 9357142
  25. 9357142
  26. 9357142
  27. 9357142
  28. 9357142
  29. 9357142
  30. 9357142
  31. 9357142
  32. 9357142
Contact Seller

$165,888

+ taxes & licensing

6,850KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9357142
  • Stock #: 8UTNA74783
  • VIN: W1K6G7GB1NA074783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour SIENNA BROWN/BLACK NAPPA LTHR
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA74783
  • Mileage 6,850 KM

Vehicle Description

This spectacular 2022 Mercedes-Benz S580 4Matic Sedan just arrived on our lot! It showcases premium build quality, fine materials, updated technologies, and is equipped with an array of safety features. The S580 defines luxury and comfort with superb detail in its craftsmanship. It is packed with features such as Navigation, a top-view & rear-view camera, all-new digital dash, ambient lighting, heated seats with memory settings, panoramic sunroof, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, telescopic adjustable steering wheel, push-start ignition & keyless entry, dual climate control and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Premium Rear Seating Package
20inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels
4.5 Degree Rear Axle Steering
Digital Light Headlights
Active Ambient Lighting
Premium Rear Seating Plus Package
MBUX Interior Assist - Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2021 Audi SQ7 4.0T q...
 60,800 KM
$86,888 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX F...
 39,950 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2019 BMW M5 Competit...
 56,650 KM
$95,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory