Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Mercedes-Benz 170 Inches Sprinter High Roof Cargo Van 2500, 2.2L L4 DIESEL engine, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, paddle shifter, push to start, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Luxury Tax Will Apply To British Columbia Purchasers $58,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $59,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

94,797 KM

Details Description Features

$58,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van 170 Inches WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van 170 Inches WheelBase 3 Seater Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11538303
  2. 11538303
  3. 11538303
  4. 11538303
  5. 11538303
  6. 11538303
  7. 11538303
  8. 11538303
  9. 11538303
  10. 11538303
  11. 11538303
  12. 11538303
  13. 11538303
  14. 11538303
  15. 11538303
  16. 11538303
  17. 11538303
  18. 11538303
  19. 11538303
  20. 11538303
  21. 11538303
  22. 11538303
  23. 11538303
  24. 11538303
  25. 11538303
  26. 11538303
  27. 11538303
  28. 11538303
  29. 11538303
  30. 11538303
  31. 11538303
  32. 11538303
  33. 11538303
  34. 11538303
  35. 11538303
  36. 11538303
  37. 11538303
  38. 11538303
  39. 11538303
  40. 11538303
  41. 11538303
  42. 11538303
  43. 11538303
  44. 11538303
  45. 11538303
  46. 11538303
  47. 11538303
  48. 11538303
  49. 11538303
  50. 11538303
Contact Seller

$58,710

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,797KM
VIN W1Y4DCHY4NP448317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037146
  • Mileage 94,797 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mercedes-Benz 170 Inches Sprinter High Roof Cargo Van 2500, 2.2L L4 DIESEL engine, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, paddle shifter, push to start, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Luxury Tax Will Apply To British Columbia Purchasers $58,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $59,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2024 Agt Ktt23 Stand On Skid Steer Track Loader 23HP Brand New for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Agt Ktt23 Stand On Skid Steer Track Loader 23HP Brand New 0 $7,910 + tax & lic
Used 2024 MachPro MP-S300 Stand on Skid Steer Brand New for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 MachPro MP-S300 Stand on Skid Steer Brand New 0 $7,910 + tax & lic
Used 2024 AGT LRT23 739cc Motor Stand on Skid Steer for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 AGT LRT23 739cc Motor Stand on Skid Steer 0 $7,910 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter