Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Cargo Van 170 inch WheelBase Diesel, 2.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $56,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $57,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

51,967 KM

Details Description Features

$56,810

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van 170 inch WheelBase Diesel

Watch This Vehicle
12053602

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof Cargo Van 170 inch WheelBase Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Contact Seller

$56,810

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,967KM
VIN W1Y4DCHY5NP454188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037443
  • Mileage 51,967 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Cargo Van 170 inch WheelBase Diesel, 2.2L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $56,810.00 plus $375 processing fee, $57,185.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2017 ShoreLandr WC16 with Honda BF20 Outboard Boat for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 ShoreLandr WC16 with Honda BF20 Outboard Boat 0 $11,880 + tax & lic
Used 2014 VERSATILE RT490 Combine Harvester Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 VERSATILE RT490 Combine Harvester Diesel 908 KM $46,820 + tax & lic
Used 2024 JLG R1932 Scissor Lift Electric (New) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 JLG R1932 Scissor Lift Electric (New) 0 $17,510 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter