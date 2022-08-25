$47,820+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-522-7376
2022 Meriter MT930
Front End Loader Cummins Diesel
Location
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$47,820
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8988580
- Stock #: BC0035192
- VIN: XC220510-936-132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # BC0035192
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Meriter MT930 Front End Loader Cummins Diesel, 2 door, yellow exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $47,820.00 plus $350 processing fee, $48,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
