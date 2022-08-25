Menu
2022 Meriter MT930

0 KM

Details

$47,820

+ tax & licensing
$47,820

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Meriter MT930

2022 Meriter MT930

Front End Loader Cummins Diesel

2022 Meriter MT930

Front End Loader Cummins Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$47,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8988580
  Stock #: BC0035192
  VIN: XC220510-936-132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0035192
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Meriter MT930 Front End Loader Cummins Diesel, 2 door, yellow exterior, grey interior, vinyl. $47,820.00 plus $350 processing fee, $48,170.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

