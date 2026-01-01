$26,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD CVT (2)
2022 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD CVT (2)
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
37,536KM
VIN JN8BT3CB4NW335043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 37,536 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic Paint
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2022 Nissan Rogue SL AWD CVT (2) 37,536 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Sport Touring eCVT Sedan 58,694 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring CVT 65,256 KM $29,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2022 Nissan Rogue