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2022 Nissan Rogue

37,536 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT (2)

Watch This Vehicle
14424823

2022 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT (2)

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
37,536KM
VIN JN8BT3CB4NW335043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boulder Gray Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,536 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2022 Nissan Rogue