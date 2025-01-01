2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
<p>Nice Factory Equipment 5.7 Hemi , Electronics Convenience Group , 8.4 Inch Screen , Apple play , Black Exterior Badging , 20 inch Wheels, Cloth 60/40 Bench , Rare 6 Passenger , 8 speed fuel saver MDS, 3.92 Rear Axel, Electronic Throttle Control, Led Lighting , 121 Litre Tank</p><p>Zero Claims Clean trucks </p>

28,900 KM

Details Description Features

12345240

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

Used
28,900KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT3NG330965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice Factory Equipment 5.7 Hemi , Electronics Convenience Group , 8.4 Inch Screen , Apple play , Black Exterior Badging , 20 inch Wheels, Cloth 60/40 Bench , Rare 6 Passenger , 8 speed fuel saver MDS, 3.92 Rear Axel, Electronic Throttle Control, Led Lighting , 121 Litre Tank

Zero Claims Clean trucks 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

