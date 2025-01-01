$43,990+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Location
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,900KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT3NG330965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice Factory Equipment 5.7 Hemi , Electronics Convenience Group , 8.4 Inch Screen , Apple play , Black Exterior Badging , 20 inch Wheels, Cloth 60/40 Bench , Rare 6 Passenger , 8 speed fuel saver MDS, 3.92 Rear Axel, Electronic Throttle Control, Led Lighting , 121 Litre Tank
Zero Claims Clean trucks
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
