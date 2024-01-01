Menu
2022 RAM 3500 Limited Crew Cab SWB 4WD, 6.7L L6 OHV 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, navigation, back up camera, heated seats, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $83,790.00 plus $375 processing fee, $84,165.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2022 RAM 3500

57,241 KM

$83,790

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500

Limited Crew Cab SWB 4WD Diesel

2022 RAM 3500

Limited Crew Cab SWB 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$83,790

+ taxes & licensing

57,241KM
Used
VIN 3C63R3SL4NG153454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$83,790

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 RAM 3500