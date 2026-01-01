Menu
This 2022 RAM 5500 Heavy Duty 4x4 diesel wrecker is equipped for professional towing and recovery operations. Powered by a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine and automatic transmission, it features a Chevron Model 408 wheel-lift wrecker body with an 8,000 lb tow rating, 9,000 lb winch, and a WARN Series G2 9,000 lb winch. Additional equipment includes a backup camera, wireless Apple CarPlay, cruise control, air conditioning, and power windows, locks, and mirrors. This unit is well-suited for fleet, municipal, or commercial towing use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $168,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $169,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

65,996 KM

$168,880

Heavy Duty 4x4 Diesel Wrecker Tow Truck

13507029

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$168,880

VIN 3C7WRNBL6NG431145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 65,996 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 RAM 5500 Heavy Duty 4x4 diesel wrecker is equipped for professional towing and recovery operations. Powered by a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine and automatic transmission, it features a Chevron Model 408 wheel-lift wrecker body with an 8,000 lb tow rating, 9,000 lb winch, and a WARN Series G2 9,000 lb winch. Additional equipment includes a backup camera, wireless Apple CarPlay, cruise control, air conditioning, and power windows, locks, and mirrors. This unit is well-suited for fleet, municipal, or commercial towing use. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $168,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $169,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

