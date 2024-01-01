Menu
2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Motorcycle, red exterior, black interior, vinyl. $4,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $4,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan

1,366 KM

$4,530

+ tax & licensing
2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Motorcycle

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Motorcycle

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$4,530

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,366KM
VIN ME3F SM246NK40332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Motorcycle
  • Mileage 1,366 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan Motorcycle, red exterior, black interior, vinyl. $4,530.00 plus $375 processing fee, $4,905.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

$4,530

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2022 Royal Enfield Himalayan